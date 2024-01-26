Justin Timberlake Announces ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’

Justin Timberlake revealed exciting news on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon as he announced his first tour in five years – The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the global outing’s first leg covers 22 cities, commencing on April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, and concludes on July 9 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

The tour will traverse North America, including stops in Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, New York, Boston, and more. Additional dates, encompassing Europe and the UK, will be disclosed soon. Timberlake’s setlist promises a blend of songs from his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, the recent single “Selfish,” and fan-favorite hits.

“Selfish,” the lead single from the forthcoming album, features Timberlake’s signature soulful vocals and showcases his versatility as a musician. Fans can expect a dynamic performance reflecting Timberlake’s evolution since his 2018 release, Man of the Woods.

Tickets go on sale starting with a fan club presale on Monday, Jan. 29, with additional presales from Verizon and Citi. The general on-sale begins Friday, Feb. 2, at 10 am local time. Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers gain early access through their respective presale programs. Visit justintimberlake.com for more information.

“Selfish” is crafted by a talented team including Timberlake, Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), Cirkut (Maroon 5, The Weeknd), Theron Thomas, and Amy Allen.

The music video, directed by Bradley J. Calder (SZA, Tinashe), offers a raw and honest portrayal of Timberlake as both an artist and an individual. By pulling back the curtain on the production process, the video seamlessly blends the line between performance and reality, bringing the introspectiveness of the song to life.

THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR – NORTH AMERICA 2024 DATES:

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego*

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable






