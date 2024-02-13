Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Sees 5% Viewership Jump From Prior Year

The numbers on Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance are in. According to Forbes, Usher’s performance pulled in 30.1 million households, a 5% jump from the 2023 Rihanna halftime show. Samba TV provided the data.

“Following Apple Music’s first successful halftime show last year, it found success with fans yet again with an impressive 30.1 million viewers, exceeding last year’s Rhianna-led show Overall, the halftime show drew in 5% more viewers than last year,” said Ashwin Navin, co-founder and CEO of Samba TV.

The Usher moment we all have waited on delivered. The R&B icon took the Super Bowl LVIII stage, bringing in Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Lil Jon, and Will.i.am. for guest appearances.

During his set, Usher performed everything from “Caught Up” to “Love in This Club” to “U Got It Bad” during his 15-minute set. Also present were men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and the Good Time Brass Band.

You can see the full performance below.

Usher Halftime Show at the SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/GThwJ3xOU9 — George iQ Watson (@GeorgeiQwatson) February 12, 2024





