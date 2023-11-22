Meek Mill Blasts Trippie Redd: ‘This Guy No Good!’

Meek Mill has some words for Trippie Redd. Hitting Instagram, Meek wrote “This guy no good!!!”

In a message on Instagram, Meek wrote: “If you fuck with me fuck this guy right here…. I wanna stand on niggas freely saying my name make it tight outside!”

Meek would go on to state that Trippie is no longer welcome in Philadelphia and also added “I seen you get pulled in a room by gangstas in LA you was scared but let’s see how tough yall guys are.”

And another message read, “He may worship the devil so all my god bodies watch this p**** I can’t wait to see him.”

There is currently no direct source of what set Meek off. You can see his messages below.

