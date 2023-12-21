39
Milwaukee Rappers Jigg and Celly Cell Killed In Double Homicide

Several reports have confirmed that Milwaukee rappers Joevon “Jigg” Wilder and Marcell “Celly Cell” Hendrix were shot and killed in a double homicide earlier this week.

Jigg is best known for bringing notoriety to the Milwaukee Hip Hop scene with his single “No Hook” while Celly Cel was a well known up-and-comer with over 5K followers on is Instagram account.

Peggy Wright, Jigg’s grandmother, spoke on his killing, saying, “He was a loving and caring person. He was a good father. He had a good personality. He was a character. He was laid back and chill and would just write songs.”

The police are still investigating and there have been no arrests made in the shooting. TheSource.com will update the story as more details are made available.






