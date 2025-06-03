NBA YoungBoy Adds 13 Dates to 2025 MASA Tour Amid Surging Fan Demand
NBA YoungBoy has announced 13 additional dates to his 2025 MASA Tour, responding to overwhelming fan demand. This marks the rapper’s first-ever headlining tour and his long-awaited return to the stage. Produced by Live Nation, the expanded tour now includes new stops in cities such as San Diego, Las Vegas, Charlotte, and Glendale, along with additional performances in Dallas and Houston. The tour will conclude in Seattle on Wednesday, November 12, at Climate Pledge Arena.
READ MORE: NBA YoungBoy Granted Presidential Pardon by Trump: ‘This Moment Means a Lot’
Tickets will be available through artist presales starting Wednesday, June 4. General onsale begins Friday, June 6 at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com.
Fans can also elevate their concert experience through exclusive VIP packages available at vipnation.com.
NBA YOUNGBOY 2025 TOUR DATES:
Mon Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Tue Sep 2 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Sep 5 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Sep 6 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Tue Sep 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Sep 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sat Sep 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Mon Sep 15 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
Wed Sep 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Sep 20 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sun Sep 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Mon Sep 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center – ADDED SHOW
Wed Sep 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Sep 25 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sat Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sun Sep 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Mon Sep 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed Oct 1 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Fri Oct 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Oct 4 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Mon Oct 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 8 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Thu Oct 09 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Fri Oct 10 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sat Oct 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Mon Oct 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed Oct 15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Oct 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mon Oct 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Wed Oct 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Fri Oct 24 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center – ADDED SHOW
Sun Oct 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center – ADDED SHOW
Tue Oct 28 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – ADDED SHOW
Wed Oct 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center – ADDED SHOW
Thu Oct 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – ADDED SHOW
Sat Nov 1 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – ADDED SHOW
Wed Nov 5 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center – ADDED SHOW
Thu Nov 6 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena – ADDED SHOW
Fri Nov 7 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena – ADDED SHOW
Sun Nov 09 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – ADDED SHOW
Tue Nov 11 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – ADDED SHOW
Wed Nov 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena– ADDED SHOW
Source link