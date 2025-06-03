NBA YoungBoy Adds 13 Dates to 2025 MASA Tour Amid Surging Fan Demand

NBA YoungBoy has announced 13 additional dates to his 2025 MASA Tour, responding to overwhelming fan demand. This marks the rapper’s first-ever headlining tour and his long-awaited return to the stage. Produced by Live Nation, the expanded tour now includes new stops in cities such as San Diego, Las Vegas, Charlotte, and Glendale, along with additional performances in Dallas and Houston. The tour will conclude in Seattle on Wednesday, November 12, at Climate Pledge Arena.

Tickets will be available through artist presales starting Wednesday, June 4. General onsale begins Friday, June 6 at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com.

Fans can also elevate their concert experience through exclusive VIP packages available at vipnation.com.

NBA YOUNGBOY 2025 TOUR DATES:

Mon Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tue Sep 2 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Sep 5 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Sep 6 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Sep 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Sep 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sat Sep 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Mon Sep 15 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Wed Sep 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Sep 20 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sun Sep 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Mon Sep 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center – ADDED SHOW

Wed Sep 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Sep 25 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sat Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Sep 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mon Sep 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Oct 1 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Oct 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Oct 4 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Mon Oct 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 8 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Oct 09 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Fri Oct 10 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat Oct 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Mon Oct 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed Oct 15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Oct 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Oct 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Oct 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Fri Oct 24 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center – ADDED SHOW

Sun Oct 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center – ADDED SHOW

Tue Oct 28 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – ADDED SHOW

Wed Oct 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center – ADDED SHOW

Thu Oct 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – ADDED SHOW

Sat Nov 1 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – ADDED SHOW

Wed Nov 5 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center – ADDED SHOW

Thu Nov 6 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena – ADDED SHOW

Fri Nov 7 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena – ADDED SHOW

Sun Nov 09 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – ADDED SHOW

Tue Nov 11 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – ADDED SHOW

Wed Nov 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena– ADDED SHOW