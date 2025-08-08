Offset Talks Solo Career and Life After Migos on “7PM in Brooklyn”

Offset is getting candid about his journey as a solo artist in a new episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, a Wave Original hosted by NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.

The rapper revealed that leaving Migos was never his plan, but business matters began to limit his artistic growth. That shift pushed him to focus on his own path while carrying the weight of his past success.

“See me going solo and sh*t– that’s why I wait and I particularly put sh*t out because the standard I done set myself so high that I can’t slip,” Offset said. “So that pressure, that sh*t be hard but you got to always remember what people god damn love you for and what they f*ck with you for no matter what.”

Offset admitted the transition has been a mental battle, often second-guessing music after sitting on it for months. “You might start making an album and it don’t drop till a year, year and a half later,” he explained. “Then you feel like, man this sh-t, oh this sh-t ain’t it. Because music changed so much.”

He also shared that he avoids comparing himself to other artists, knowing that chasing their style could pull him away from his authentic self. “You got to just stay to you,” he emphasized.

The episode offers a rare glimpse into Offset’s creative process and the challenges of maintaining individuality while navigating an evolving industry. You can watch it all below.