Pras Michel’s Sentencing Postponed Following Emergency Colon Cancer Surgery

Pras Michel’s sentencing has been delayed due to a medical issue. Reports highlight the Fugees rapper sentencing was pushed back due to an emergency colon cancer surgery.

According to Complex, Erica Dumas of Pras legal team revealed: “Pras was unable to attend his scheduled sentencing hearing on Friday due to emergency medical surgery to remove cancer from his colon. We wish him a complete and speedy recovery as he navigates both his legal matters and his health journey.”

The new date is set for Oct. 3.

In March, Pras provided an update on his attempt to receive a pardon from Donald Trump.

“It’s not a secret we’re working on a pardon. My team, we’re hopeful we’re gonna prevail,” Pras said to TMZ. “When you talk about lawfare and selective prosecution, [Trump and I] probably have that in common. The last Justice Department was probably a little bit egregious. That’s what we have justice for. You just got to trust the process.”

In February, news broke that President Trump is considering a pardon for Pras Michel, who is facing 22 years for his involvement in a federal conspiracy and corruption case.

The U.S. Justice Department prosecuted Michel for involvement in a multi-billion dollar scandal, considered to be the “largest kleptocracy case” in history. The Malaysian prime minister, an elite Goldman Sachs banker, and a Trump funder were also involved.

Michel’s publicist, Erica Dumas, responded to The Hollywood Reporter‘s story, revealing the legal team is “optimistic about potential paths forward.”

Michel is being represented by Adam Katz, who also represented Rudy Giuliani during his legal trouble stemming from the attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election.

Trump, who also faced the same Justice Department, has a history with Pras, including a soundbite in his Ghetto Superstar album.

The White House did not deliver a comment on the matter.

You can read the full report here.

Pras Michel, a founding member of the legendary hip-hop group Fugees, has been found guilty on all counts of conspiracy to launder money for fugitive Malaysian billionaire Jho Low. The April 2023 conviction marks the culmination of a years-long investigation into one of the most sprawling financial scandals in history—the $4.5 billion looting of Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund, 1MDB.

A Scene Straight from a Spy Thriller

The story reads like a Hollywood script, filled with shadowy encounters, secret codes, and international intrigue. As reported by Variety, one pivotal moment involved Pras entering the Four Seasons Hotel in Manhattan, using the phrase “banana peel” to retrieve an envelope at the concierge. He was then ushered into a hidden elevator typically reserved for high-profile dignitaries at risk of assassination and taken to a penthouse suite.

Inside the suite, Pras met Sun Lijun, the third-highest-ranking official in China, who held a cigarette and a copy of an email from then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions regarding American hostages in China. The surreal meeting involved discussions of hostage negotiations, with Pras suggesting the release of a pregnant woman as a goodwill gesture. A week later, federal agents apprehended him in New York City, launching a legal battle that would grip headlines worldwide.

In his first interview after the conviction, Pras reflected on the chaos that unfolded. “I don’t know if subconsciously it was a bit exciting for me too,” he admitted. “I like spy movies, but I never wanted to be a spy. I don’t think that’s sexy. But a part of it felt like that.”

Despite his acknowledgment of the surreal circumstances, the rapper maintains that he was swept into a situation far larger than himself. “I wasn’t running from the law,” Pras stated. “I was trying to understand what was happening. It all spiraled out of control.”

At the center of the case is Jho Low, the fugitive financier accused of orchestrating the embezzlement of billions from Malaysia’s 1MDB fund. The funds were allegedly funneled into luxury real estate, yachts, and even Hollywood films like The Wolf of Wall Street. Pras’s connection to Low, along with his alleged role in covert lobbying efforts and money laundering, put him in the crosshairs of U.S. prosecutors.

Court documents revealed that Pras received millions of dollars from Low, which were then funneled into various lobbying efforts, including attempts to influence the U.S. government on behalf of foreign interests. The conviction cemented his fall from the heights of musical stardom to becoming one of the most high-profile figures in the corruption case.

Pras Michel’s journey from Grammy-winning artist to a central figure in an international financial scandal serves as a stark reminder of how fame and fortune can intersect with global corruption in unexpected ways. As he awaits sentencing, the story continues to captivate audiences, blending elements of espionage, power, and betrayal—proving that sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.