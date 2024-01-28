Reality TV Star Joseline Hernandez Sentenced to Probation After Miami Brawl

Reality TV personality Joseline Hernandez, known for her appearances on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami,” has been sentenced to two years of probation following an incident in Miami last year. The arrest stemmed from an altercation involving Hernandez and recording artist Big Lex, leading to charges of resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer, among others.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, Hernandez accepted a plea deal that outlined the terms of her sentence. She pleaded no contest to multiple charges related to the incident, including assaulting officers who intervened to prevent further violence against Big Lex.

Under the terms of her probation, Hernandez will be subjected to random drug testing to monitor her substance use. Additionally, she is required to enroll in a 29-week online batterer’s intervention program aimed at developing skills to de-escalate confrontational situations.

As part of the plea deal, Hernandez is prohibited from contacting the victim, Big Lex, and their family members. She is also mandated to write a letter of apology to the deputies involved in her arrest, acknowledging her actions during the altercation.

Despite her probation, Hernandez retains the ability to travel within the United States for professional engagements, including her cabaret appearances. However, she must obtain approval from the probation department regarding her travel itinerary.

Hernandez will be required to adhere to strict guidelines aimed at promoting accountability and preventing future altercations.

