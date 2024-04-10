Rihanna Speaks on the Possibility of More Kids: ‘As Many as God Wants Me to Have’

Rihanna speaks about motherhood, revealing that she is still open to having more children. In an interview with Interview Magazine, she talked about having more children, highlighting “As many as God wants me to have.”

“I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two,” Rihanna said. “I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Previously, Rihanna gushed over A$AP Rocky’s fatherhood abilities. Speaking with Access Hollywood at the Fenty x Puma launch party, Rih Rih revealed that Rocky’s fatherly duties turn her on.

“I loved him differently as a dad,” Rocky said. “This is major, it’s a turn on. It’s just like, ‘Wow. What a leader, what a great, patient, loving.”

She added, "It doesn't matter if it's girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it."






