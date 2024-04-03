49
Rod Wave Arrested For Possession Of Ammunition By A Convicted Felon

Several reports have confirmed that Florida rapper Rod Wave was arrested today(April 3) for possession of ammunition(bullets) by a convicted felon.

Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Green, was taken into police custody in Manatee County, which is in St. Petersburg, FL .His arrest was a part of an ongoing investigation, according to police. Green was charged with two counts of illegally possessing a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon. Records show Green was still in custody Wednesday afternoon.

A subsequent news release announcing the news conference said St. Petersburg police Chief Anthony Holloway would “announce several major arrests in an on-going investigation.” The release said the department would not release details before the news conference.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Green’s attorneys disputed that he is a convicted felon.

Wave had previous legal woes, being arrested in Pinellas County in 2022 on a domestic battery charge out of Osceola County that was later dropped. That same year, he made headlines for giving away $25,000 worth of free gas in St. Petersburg.






