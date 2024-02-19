Larsa Pippen Spotted Partying with Marcus Jordan Amid Breakup Rumors

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was seen enjoying a night out with friends Erika Jayne, Melissa, and Joe Gorga on Friday, Feb. 16th.

Notably, her partner Marcus Jordan was also in attendance despite recent breakup rumors. The group continued their evening at LIV Miami, where Offset performed hit songs like “Jealousy” and “Fan” in a Martine Rose Gray Dubplate Oversized T-Shirt.

Throughout the night, Pippen and Jordan were spotted together, cozy in the back of the DJ booth. Despite speculation, the couple appeared affectionate, whispering to each other. They were seen leaving LIV Miami together in the early hours of Saturday morning, dispelling rumors of their split.





