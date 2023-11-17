11
Snoop Dogg Announces He’s “Giving Up Smoke”

As one of the industry’s biggest marijuana advocates for the past 30 years, it is to the surprise of fans and fellow artist alike that legendary weed smoker Snoop Dogg has publicly declared that he is “giving up smoke”.

In an Instagram post that went up just yesterday (November 16), Snoop posted a picture of himself with his hands in prayer that stated, “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Snoop didn’t provide any added context to his decision, meaning if he would ingest cannabis by another means, but his request for privacy merits the seriousness of his intent to quit smoking.

Snoop’s influence on weed smokers was proven almost instantaneously when Meek Mill announced that he would follow in Snoop’s footsteps and stop smoking weed after he claims his doctor told him that he found a “lil bit of emphysema” in his chest.






