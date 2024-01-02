16
WATCH: Playboi Carti Delivers New “BACKR00MS” Video Feat. Travis Scott

Playboi Carti ushered in New Year’s Eve with new music, dropping off the video for “BACKR00MS” featuring Travis Scott.

In the video, footage from what appears to be an office building shows Carti with a beautiful woman as he counts up before hitting a garage for his super-sized ride. The star rapper appears in all black, accented by numerous diamonds.

One of the key bars is, “I think I need me an Ice Spice, yeah I want me a Munch.” And Ice Spice definitely heard it.

You can see the full video below.






142 1 minute read
