Ye and Ty Dolla $ign Release Trailer for “Vultures” Video and Announces Three Release Dates

Ye has released the trailer for he and Ty Dolla $ign’s forthcoming music video, “Vultures,” featuring Bump J and Lil Durk.

Ye and Ty$ have also announced the release dates for all three volumes of the Vultures album: Feb. 9, March 8, and April 5.






