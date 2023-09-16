Ari Lennox Hits the Road with Rod Wave on Nostalgia Tour

Feel the R&B Vibes: Ari Lennox Joins Rod Wave on the Nostalgia Tour!

Ari Lennox, the soulful songstress with a voice that can melt hearts, is set to embark on a musical journey once again. This time, she’ll be joining rapper Rod Wave as a supporting act for his highly-anticipated Nostalgia Tour, taking her unique blend of R&B and soul to stages across North America.

The Nostalgia Tour kicks off on October 19th at the illustrious Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. From there, Rod Wave‘s headlining tour will sweep through more than two dozen major cities, delivering unforgettable performances and soulful vibes to fans. The grand finale of this musical journey is set for December 18th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Joining Ari Lennox and Rod Wave on this musical odyssey are special guest performers Toosii, G Herbo, and EELmatic, promising an electrifying lineup that will have fans on their feet.

As Ari Lennox takes the stage as part of the Nostalgia Tour, she’ll also be celebrating the one-year anniversary of her sophomore album, age/sex/location. The album, released in September 2022, has already made waves in the music industry with guest appearances from Chlöe, Lucky Daye, and Summer Walker.

Two of the album’s standout tracks, “Pressure” and “Waste My Time,” soared to the top of R&B radio charts and Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. “Pressure” even earned the prestigious gold certification from the RIAA for selling over 500,000 equivalent units, marking a significant milestone in Ari Lennox’s career.

In the past year, Ari Lennox has taken her music far and wide, touring North America during the winter and spring and then venturing to the U.K. and Europe later in the spring. Her journey also included captivating festival performances at Jazz in the Gardens, Dreamville Festival, and Roots Picnic, showcasing her talent to diverse audiences around the world.

With this exciting collaboration between Ari Lennox and Rod Wave, the Nostalgia Tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers across the nation. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this musical celebration as these two artists share their passion and talent with fans in cities near you.

Rod Wave’s Nostalgia Tour Dates:





