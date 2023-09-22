Kiddo CSA Drops New Single ‘Him’

South Africa’s rising rap sensation, Kiddo CSA, is set to conquer the music world once again with the release of his electrifying new single.

‘HIM’ also features the dynamic Lucasraps. The pulsating track is a bold declaration! Solidifying Kiddo CSA’s position as the hottest young rapper emerging from South Africa’s vibrant hip-hop scene.

With a unique blend of raw talent, lyrical prowess, and infectious charisma, Kiddo CSA has been making waves since his debut on the scene. HIM represents a significant milestone in his career. Again, he takes the rap game by storm and establishes himself as a force to be reckoned with.

The new single showcases Kiddo CSA’s exceptional storytelling abilities. Lyrics on the track will resonate deeply with his audience. HIM is not just a song. It also serves as an anthem for the young generation.

A battle cry for those who refuse to settle for mediocrity. Kiddo CSA’s razor-sharp verses and commanding delivery leave no room for doubt. He remains, without a doubt, the reigning king of South African rap.

HIM is an anthem for success and ambition. The production talents of NOTBENJAMIN, multi-talented artist/producer. On the verge of pushing limits and breaking boundaries in the South African music scene. Also, Young Durag shines brightly on this track, elevating HIM to an entirely new level.

NOTBENJAMIN has made waves in his own right. Working with the likes of Blxckie, Money Badoo, Kid X, and Priddy Ugly. Also, his notable contributions to Hip Hop with events like Street Fest and Underground JHB. NOTBENJAMIN and Young Durag’s innovative beats and masterful compositions provide the perfect backdrop for Kiddo CSA and Lucasraps‘ effervescent bars.

Listeners can expect a powerful beat that hits hard and hooks that will stay with them long after the music fades. The production on HIM is a testament to Kiddo CSA’s commitment to creating music that not only entertains but also inspires.

The collaboration between Kiddo CSA and Lucasraps guarantees a match made in musical heaven. They deliver a sonic experience both edgy and melodic. Their seamless synergy on HIM is bound to set the charts ablaze and establish itself as a fan favorite.

Lucas Raps, also known as Lucas van Rooyen, is a South African rapper and artist. Making waves in the music scene with his unique style and electrifying performances. He has worked with heavy hitters in the industry including late AKA, Nadia Nakai, and Blxckie.

Kiddo CSA, the rising star and Warner Music Africa signee, is in his prime. HIM marks a defining moment in his career. An upward trajectory sees him go from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of the industry. As a result, Kiddo CSA is flexing his lyrical prowess like never before.

The single is just the beginning of what promises to be an incredible journey for the young artist.

