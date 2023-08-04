Global DJ/Producer Sensation EC Twins Drop Hot New Disco House Anthem Via Oliver Heldens OH2 Label

Out now via Dutch DJ/Producer, Oliver Heldens OH2 Label, West Hollywood based EC Twins drop their new French Filter, House inspired, ‘Summer Anthem’ titled ‘All I ever need‘. The unique track pumps from the get go, fusing timeless Disco Elements with melodious Gospel Vocals, this banger will surely woo the crowd and get them on their feet from the very first beat. Renowned for infectious, high energy offerings, the twins once again, do not disappoint!

About the EC Twins

Hailing from Manchester, England, the EC Twins, namely Marc and Allister Blackham, began their humble beginnings in the House Music scene in Edinburgh, Scotland at the young age of 16. Their journey has by no means been easy, a typical rags to riches story, even finding themselves homeless along their road to success.

From “flyer boys”, to creating and running a super successful club known as ‘Eye Candy’, their popularity eventually grew, attracting crowds night after night packing ‘Eye Candy’ beyond capacity. They went on to claim the initials of the infamous nightclub and so became known as The EC Twins.

The Twins have come full circle since those early days of hopes and dreams, and are now recognised as one of electronic music’s most diverse and influential artists with international cult following, booked for exclusive events and high end intimate gatherings globally.

In 2005, the Twins launched their own “British Invasion” as they headed to Los Angeles, US with the intention of bringing their brand of House Music to America. They began by performing in small clubs, pushing all of their finances into their music and performances. The hard work and dedication paid off as their once small local fan base catapulted into an army of dedicated followers worldwide. Today, the EC Twins still see LA as their home and have undoubtedly become the most influential and in demand house music DJ’s, pursued by venues from the underground to the prestigious A-listers.

They are famous for their infectious high energy shows, and have performed as opening act for artists like Black Eyed Peas, Kaskade, Erick Morillo. They have headlined residencies at New York’s Lavo, The Marquee, Lavo and Tao nightclubs in Las Vegas, Liv in Miami, and top venues in Chicago, performed at major electronic music festivals such as the Electric Daisy Carnival, Ultra Music Festival and the Winter Music Conference and so many more as the years progressed!

The EC Twins continue their rise as EDM’s most wanted, not only as phenomenal DJ’s, but also as highly in demand producers.

