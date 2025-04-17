Saba Announces ‘The Big Picture’ Tour Following Acclaimed Album with No ID

Chicago rap standout and Pivot Gang frontman Saba is hitting the road this summer with his newly announced headlining The Big Picture Tour, launching June 7 in Dallas. The 13-date run includes stops in major cities like Boston, New York, and Los Angeles, and features a highly anticipated hometown performance at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash near Chicago.

Joining Saba on tour is Oakland rapper and producer Ovrkast, adding to an already stacked lineup. The tour follows Saba’s intimate six-show residency at New York’s iconic Blue Note and the release of his critically acclaimed collaborative album with No ID, From the Private Collection of Saba and No ID.

Ticket access begins with an artist presale on April 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a local presale that runs from 12:00 p.m. on April 16 to 10:00 p.m. on April 17. The Spotify presale opens on April 17 at 10 a.m., with the general onsale launching on April 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can purchase tickets via Saba’s official website.