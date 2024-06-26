Sika Anoa’i, WWE Legend and Father of Roman Reigns, Passes Away at 78

WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i, renowned as one-half of The Wild Samoans, passed away at age 78. Sika, the father of current WWE superstar Roman Reigns and the late Matthew “Rosey” Anoa’i, leaves behind a storied legacy in professional wrestling.

WWE is saddened to learn that Sika Anoa’i, a WWE Hall of Famer, one-half of The Wild Samoans tag team and father of Roman Reigns, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Anoa’i’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/rY2LZznoVZ — WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2024

Born in American Samoa in 1945, Sika, alongside his brother Afa, began wrestling in 1973 under the moniker The Wild Samoans. They started their journey in Calgary with Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling before making their mark across the United States, Canada, and Japan. The duo’s big break came in 1980 when they debuted with the then-World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

During their initial year with WWF, The Wild Samoans captured the World Tag Team Championship twice, solidifying their reputation as one of the most formidable tag teams of the era. Managed by the legendary Lou Albano, they claimed a third tag team title during their second stint from 1983 to 1985. Even after Afa retired from full-time competition, Sika continued to shine as a singles competitor and in a tag team with Kamala until he left the WWF in 1988.

The Wild Samoans’ contributions to wrestling were immortalized with their induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. As heels, they were among the most popular and feared teams during the Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Era of the 1980s.

Sika Anoa’i’s influence on the wrestling world extends beyond his career, with his son Roman Reigns continuing the family legacy in WWE. Sika’s passing marks the end of an era, but his impact on professional wrestling will be remembered by fans and peers alike.





