Swizz Beatz has seen all the jokes about how his wife Alicia Keys was hugged by Usher during his Super Bowl performance. And he isn’t the least bothered, telling fans, “Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing!!!”

“Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing 2 amazing Giants!” Swizz wrote. “Congrats @usher and my love @Aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history.”

You can see Swizz’s statement below