Gwinnett County Police Identify Suspect in T-Hood Murder

2025-08-15Last Updated: 2025-08-15
The Gwinnett County Police Department has named a suspect in the murder of rapper T-Hood. The suspect is identified as Ky Lasheed Frost, the son of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost.

According to TMZ, T-Hood was shot at his Georgia home, leading to his death. T-Hood was also believed to be dating and involved in a “domestic dispute” with Kirk and Rasheeda’s daughter.

Additionally, a friend of Kirk’s daughter has released footage showing an encounter between her and T-Hood.




