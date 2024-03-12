Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas Unite for ‘The R&B Money Tour’

This summer, R&B aficionados are in for a treat as Tank, Live Nation Urban, and a stellar lineup join forces to present The R&B Money Tour. Headlined by four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated R&B icon Tank, the tour promises an unforgettable night of sultry and smooth melodies, with support from Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas.

Bringing together these three powerhouse artists for the first time on one bill, “The R&B Money Tour” marks a milestone moment in R&B history. Tank’s return to the stage signifies a new chapter in his illustrious career.

Fans can secure their tickets early with a special artist presale starting on March 13 at 10 AM local time, followed by a Ticketmaster presale on March 14 at 10 AM local time. The public on-sale begins on March 15 at 10 AM local time.

The tour kicks off on May 10 at The Fillmore in New Orleans, LA, and will travel through major markets coast to coast, culminating on June 23 at The Pearl in Las Vegas, NV. Audiences can anticipate an evening filled with classic R&B hits performed by three of the genre’s most distinct and dynamic voices.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of “The R&B Money Tour” as Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas come together to deliver an unforgettable musical journey. Check out the full tour routing below for details on dates and locations.





