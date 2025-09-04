TikTok US Top Ten Songs of Summer 2025

TikTok’s US community embraced a mix of new and classic tracks this summer, with Jess Glynne’s Hold My Hand leading the way. Jeezy and Akon’s collaboration Soul Survivor landed at #2, fueled by the viral “Holy Airball” trend, while Radiohead’s 1997 track Let Down found new life at #4, soundtracking videos about relationships and personal challenges.

PLUTO and YKNIECE’s high-energy WHIM WHAMIEE reached #5, inspiring artists like Lizzo and Sexyy Red to jump on remixes. KESHA’s 2010 hit Your Love Is My Drug returned to popularity at #9, with creators of all kinds lip-syncing to the iconic track, including KESHA herself.

These trends show TikTok’s power to revive classics and elevate new hits, shaping the summer soundtrack for millions of users.