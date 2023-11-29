Mariah The Scientist Announces ‘To Be Eaten Alive’ Global Tour in 2024

Mariah The Scientist is set to embark on a worldwide tour in 2024, covering over 40 cities in support of her highly acclaimed album, To Be Eaten Alive, released via Epic Records.

The tour kicks off on February 1 at The Republik in Honolulu, HI, and spans major cities such as London, Paris, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., and Brooklyn. The extensive tour, Mariah’s most significant to date, concludes on May 3 at Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA. Fans can anticipate an immersive live experience as Mariah The Scientist brings the tracks from To Be Eaten Alive to life on stage.

You can see the full run of shows below.

To Be Eaten Alive 2024 Tour Dates:

2/1 Honolulu, HI The Republik

2/10 Oslo, NO John Dee Live

2/11 Stockholm, SE Kagelbanan

2/13 Copenhagen, DK Vega

2/14 Paris, FR La Machine du Moulin Rouge

2/15 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg Max

2/17 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute

2/18 Manchester, UK Gorilla

2/20 London, UK Electric Brixton

3/6 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre

3/7 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

3/10 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

3/12 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

3/15 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

3/16 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

3/17 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory OC

3/19 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

3/20 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theater

3/22 Houston, TX House of Blues

3/23 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

3/24 Dallas, TX House of Blues

3/26 Denver, CO The Ogden Theatre

3/28 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

3/29 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

3/30 Chicago, IL House of Blues

4/1 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall

4/2 Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall

4/3 Montreal, QC Théâtre Beanfield

4/5 Providence, RI The Strand

4/6 Boston, MA Citizens House of Blues

4/7 Hartford, CT The Webster

4/9 Washington, DC Echostage

4/11 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

4/12 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount Theater

4/15 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!

4/16 Richmond, VA The National

4/17 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

4/19 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

4/20 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

4/21 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

4/24 New Orleans, LA The Joy Theater

4/26 Orlando, FL House of Blues

4/27 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

4/28 Ft Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live

5/3 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle





