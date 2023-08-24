Ross Learmonth Partners With St Andrew’s School For Girls For ‘A Big Day Out’ Event

Ross Learmonth, one of SA’s most renowned artists, is thrilled to announce his partnership with St Andrew’s School for Girls for the eagerly awaited second edition of ‘A Big Day Out’ event. Set to take place on Sunday, 8th October, this exciting day-long festival will unfold within the scenic confines of the St Andrew’s campus in Bedfordview, promising a day of music, fun, and community support.

A Big Day Out is a celebration of music and community, a family-friendly day festival tailored to people of all ages. The festivities, designed to cater to the whole family, starts from 11.30am and will end by 6pm. This event takes on a special significance as it aims to raise funds for St Andrew’s School for Girls, an esteemed institution devoted to nurturing empowered and accomplished young women. Proceeds from ‘A Big Day Out‘ will contribute to the school’s mission of achieving complete sustainability, further solidifying its commitment to providing quality education.

The event’s impressive lineup boasts a roster of highly regarded South African artists. Attendees can anticipate captivating performances by Jesse Clegg, Majozi, Easy Freak, TIMO ODV, and, of course, Ross Learmonth himself. As a special highlight, Ross will be joined by the school choir for a heartwarming musical collaboration, promising an emotional and unforgettable moment for all in attendance.

Situated in Senderwood, Bedfordview, St Andrew’s School for Girls has gained a reputation for offering a holistic education that empowers young women to become confident, independent thinkers. The school’s unwavering commitment to producing principled and values-driven individuals ensures its students are well-equipped to contribute positively to their local and global communities.

Ross Learmonth, known for his musical prowess and dedication to community engagement, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “I am excited to present the second edition of ‘A Big Day Out’ in collaboration with St Andrew’s School for Girls. This event is a unique opportunity to bring people together for a great day out with some of the best talent that SA has to offer, while supporting a great cause.”

About Ross Learmonth

Ross Learmonth is a celebrated musician, singer, and songwriter known for his contributions to the South African music landscape both as a solo artist and with the ever-popular band, Prime Circle. With a deep commitment to creating meaningful experiences through music, Ross is excited to bring the community together through ‘A Big Day Out.’

About St Andrew’s School for Girls

St Andrew’s School for Girls is an esteemed independent girls’ school located in Bedfordview, South Africa. Committed to providing an education that empowers students to excel globally, St Andrew’s prepares young women to become influential leaders in their communities, guided by principled values.

Gates open at 11h30 and tickets are available for purchase at Quicket HERE

Food & drinks will be available – please note this is a CASHLESS event.