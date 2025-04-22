Tina Knowles Reveals Beyoncé’s Reaction to Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Tina Knowles revealed she has breast cancer. A key moment in her book, Matriarch, highlights Beyoncé’s reaction to the news.

Knowles states that Beyoncé “took it well, staying positive, and I could already feel her mind racing, focusing on this as a task to tackle with precision.”

Pulling back the curtain further, Knowles, highlighting Solange, stated, “Mom, we are going to take care of this.”

