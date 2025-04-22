46
Tina Knowles Reveals Beyoncé’s Reaction to Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

2025-04-22Last Updated: 2025-04-22
Tina Knowles revealed she has breast cancer. A key moment in her book, Matriarch, highlights Beyoncé’s reaction to the news.

Knowles states that Beyoncé “took it well, staying positive, and I could already feel her mind racing, focusing on this as a task to tackle with precision.”

Pulling back the curtain further, Knowles, highlighting Solange, stated, “Mom, we are going to take care of this.”

You can hear more of Knowles’ story via PEOPLE‘s story below.


