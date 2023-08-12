40
Tory Lanez Says ‘Tough Times Don’t Last’ in Statement, Releases Merch Line

Tory Lanez is inside serving his 10-year sentence but has released a statement and launched a merch line. In a letter following his sentence, Lanez maintained his innocence.

“Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will,” Lanez wrote. “This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved….”

The new merchandise line includes multiple t-shirts and hoodies with “Free Tory” branding.






