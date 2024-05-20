Tyla Drops Video for “Jump” Featuring Gunna and Skillibeng

Tyla’s meteoric rise continues with the release of the music video for “Jump,” a fan-favorite collaboration featuring Gunna and Skillibeng from her debut album. Directed by NABIL, the visually striking video showcases the trio traversing the vibrant streets of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tyla’s proud hometown. Skillibeng, hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, contributes a never-before-heard verse, adding to the song’s dynamic appeal.

The release of the “Jump” video comes as the track experiences a significant spike in chart performance. Produced by Sammy Soso, the record has amassed 75 million streams worldwide. It currently holds the #1 spot on the UK Afro Beat chart and has peaked at #3 on the US Billboard Afrobeat Chart. Tyla’s hit “Water” continues to dominate the #1 position, while “Truth Or Dare” and “Art” secure the #5 and #6 spots, respectively. Her collaboration with Tems, “No. 1,” rounds out the Top 10 at #8.





