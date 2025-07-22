Tyler, the Creator Calls Out Quick Reactions to New Album

Enough of your one-listen and first-day reviews. Tyler the Creator blasted a social media page that asked fans their opinions of his new album, DON’T TAP THE GLASS, off first listen.

“yall gotta stop doing this. everyone tho,” he wrote. “it hasnt been 10 hours, just let it be what it is. a fun short upbeat urgent braggadocious album to a diary post about abortion and hair and aging and whatever else i was crying about lol

“please just let it rock if you rock with it and if you dont then move the damn on lol.”

Tyler, the Creator just dropped the music video for “STOP PLAYING WITH ME,” the latest visual from his album DON’T TAP THE GLASS. The video showcases high-energy dance scenes and surprise appearances from LeBron James, Pusha T, and Malice.

Tyler, the Creator has dropped his new album, Don’t Tap the Glass. The latest release comes at the top of the work week, opting not to align with the traditional Friday release. Don’t Tap the Glass follows Chromakopia and is the second album in a year.

The new album is ten tracks deep and features Baby Keem, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes, and more. You can hear it below.