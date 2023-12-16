31
WATCH: 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Arrested After Assaulting Rapper and Smashing His Bentley

Yailin La Más Viral, the girlfriend of Tekashi 6ix9ine, was arrested after she assaulted and threatened the controversial rapper in videos. TMZ notes the incident happened on Dec. 14 and authorities responded after the woman hitting the rapper and his Bently with a 2×4.

6ix9ine accused the woman of kicking her side view mirror on the Bentley and also breaking the windshield. The woman also pulled out his hair before he was taken away in handcuffs. The woman was arrested for aggravated battery, witness tampering, and felony criminal mischief.






