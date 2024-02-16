Rapper Bow Wow Opens Up About Past Addiction to Lean and Infamous Outburst

In a candid and revealing interview, rapper Bow Wow, formerly known as Lil’ Bow Wow, has shed light on his past struggles with addiction to lean, a potent concoction containing codeine and promethazine. The artist, who gained fame at a young age with hits like “Bounce with Me” and “Bow Wow (That’s My Name),” opened up about his turbulent journey during the promotion of his joint album with Omarion and the infamous BET Road to Platinum special in 2007.

During the BET special, Bow Wow, alongside Omarion, went on a tirade demanding respect for themselves. Little did the audience know, Bow Wow was high on lean during the outburst. In his recent interview, Bow Wow, also known as Bow Weezy, admitted to being addicted to lean during the production and promotion of the joint album with Omarion.

The rapper revealed that his addiction to lean took a toll on his mental and physical health. He admitted to always having lean with him, even during public appearances and dinners at upscale restaurants like Ruth Chris steakhouse. Bow Wow confessed to becoming increasingly irritable and overreactive to jokes, attributing his behavior to the effects of lean.

The consequences of his addiction became apparent when Bow Wow collapsed on stage due to severe stomach issues caused by lean. Despite initially attributing his illness to dehydration, the rapper now acknowledges that he was battling addiction to the drug at just 18 years old.

The repercussions of Bow Wow’s addiction were far-reaching, leading to missed tour dates and prolonged sickness due to extreme withdrawals. The artist emphasized the severity of his struggle, admitting that it took a significant toll on his physical and mental well-being.

Bow Wow’s revelation serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers of substance abuse, especially within the entertainment industry where such behaviors are often glamorized. His willingness to open up about his past struggles sheds light on the importance of seeking help and support for those battling addiction.

As Bow Wow continues on his journey to recovery, his story serves as a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of prioritizing one’s health and well-being above all else.

For those struggling with addiction or seeking support, resources and assistance are available through various organizations and hotlines dedicated to substance abuse recovery.

