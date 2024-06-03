48
25
22
11
40
15
10
2
9
23
14
34
13
46
30
37
32
31
38
5
1
26
35
24
18
3
39
29
4
8
16
44
20
33
49
43
WATCH: King Combs Spotted Out in LA, Tells Paparazzi Diddy is ‘Good’

WATCH: King Combs Spotted Out in LA, Tells Paparazzi Diddy is ‘Good’

2024-06-03Last Updated: 2024-06-03
347 1 minute read

Paparazzi chased down King Combs and Justin Combs and asked how Diddy was holding up. King offered “good” as Quincy Combs would interject the moment to promote forthcoming music.

In a separate clip, Quincy ignored the paparazzi on his stroll, only offering a message of blessings.

King also spoke briefly about Chance Combs’s graduation, which Diddy had to miss.

According to TMZ, Diddy will miss his 17-year-old daughter Chance’s graduation at Sierra Canyon High School in the Los Angeles Area. Diddy reportedly communicated he would not be in attendance.

Chance’s half-siblings and Kim Porter’s family are expected to attend. Diddy fathered Chance with Sarah Chapman.

Diddy also missed the junior proms for his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila. The mogul reportedly lives in Miami, and all the celebrations took place in California.

Diddy is subject to a federal investigation, but his travel has not been hindered.



diddyGraduationla

Follow.ItFollow.It




Source link

2024-06-03Last Updated: 2024-06-03
347 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

French Montana Announces ‘Gotta See It To Believe It’ Tour with Fabolous and Fivio Foreign

French Montana Announces ‘Gotta See It To Believe It’ Tour with Fabolous and Fivio Foreign

2024-05-15
Carol Ofori Cast In New Local Disney+ Series ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’

Carol Ofori Cast In New Local Disney+ Series ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’

2023-06-07
[WATCH] Cardi B Announces Relationship Status: “Been Single for a Minute”

[WATCH] Cardi B Announces Relationship Status: “Been Single for a Minute”

2023-12-11
Vaughn Prangley Releases ‘Like No Other’

Vaughn Prangley Releases ‘Like No Other’

2023-11-03
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo