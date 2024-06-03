WATCH: King Combs Spotted Out in LA, Tells Paparazzi Diddy is ‘Good’

Paparazzi chased down King Combs and Justin Combs and asked how Diddy was holding up. King offered “good” as Quincy Combs would interject the moment to promote forthcoming music.

In a separate clip, Quincy ignored the paparazzi on his stroll, only offering a message of blessings.

King also spoke briefly about Chance Combs’s graduation, which Diddy had to miss.

Christian Combs says Diddy is good, while Diddy’s other son, Justin Combs, remained silent when asked about their father, as both were spotted in Los Angeles following their teenage sister Chance’s high school graduation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/VrLDbbe0JM — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 31, 2024

According to TMZ, Diddy will miss his 17-year-old daughter Chance’s graduation at Sierra Canyon High School in the Los Angeles Area. Diddy reportedly communicated he would not be in attendance.

Chance’s half-siblings and Kim Porter’s family are expected to attend. Diddy fathered Chance with Sarah Chapman.

Diddy also missed the junior proms for his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila. The mogul reportedly lives in Miami, and all the celebrations took place in California.

Diddy is subject to a federal investigation, but his travel has not been hindered.





