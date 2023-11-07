46
33
37
47
35
8
14
21
13
2
15
39
25
29
1
4
20
30
43
34
32
50
26
16
44
48
31
11
9
7
38
18
49
40
10
5
23
24
22
3
45

[WATCH] Lil Yachty Learns Self Defense From Detroit Urban Survivalist Dale Brown

146 Less than a minute

This past weekend, the head of Detroit Urban Survival Training (D.U.S.T.) linked up with ATL rapper/actor Lil Yachty to demonstrate some self defense techniques, which can be helpful in surviving physical confrontations in public places.

Dale Brown, the commander of D.U.S.T., has trained other celebrities in self defense techniques, including Hip Hop legend Snoop Dogg and Post Malone. Brown has gone viral for his strategies in teaching the techniques, earning him millions of followers on TIkTok and YouTube.






Source link

146 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Sekklez Tackles ‘Paternity Fraud’ – DancehallMag

Sekklez Tackles ‘Paternity Fraud’ – DancehallMag

Marking Six Years Since the Disappearance of Itai Dzamara

Cavendish Square Creates A New Outdoor Boulevard

Cavendish Square Creates A New Outdoor Boulevard

Ekenia Chifamba A Champion Of Change For Gender Equality, Girls’ Rights

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo