Rick Ross is introducing Lionel Messi to Miami in a fashion only The Biggest Boss can do. Fresh off copping a Star Island mansion, Ross pulled up to a Mesi billboard with a special message.

“On behalf of Miami 305, the whole city, Leo Messi, we welcome you!” Ross said. “The biggest boss, Ricky Rozay, the most beautiful city, the greatest city in the world, we welcome the greatest player for the greatest moments, the greatest memories.”