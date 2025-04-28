Young Thug Addresses Relationship with Gunna: ‘Everyone Wonders That’

Young Thug is adding more fuel to the fire regarding his relationship with Gunna.

In an interview with GQ, Thug addressed their standing by saying: “I know everyone wonders. I don’t know.”

This past Friday, the rat conversation surrounding Gunna and Young Thug returned. This time, it is sparked by bars in Young Thug’s new single “Money On Money” featuring Future.

“These fuck n-ggas tellin’ for nothin’, and I gotta be the one callin’ ’em friends.”

Another segment of the song goes…

“Brother, you a rat (My brother).”

And for good measure:

Twin, you a rat, you smoked, uh.”

Young Thug Returns with New Track “Money On Money” Featuring Future

GRAMMY® Award-winning and Diamond-certified artist Young Thug has made his highly anticipated return with the release of his new single, “Money On Money,” featuring Future.

The track, produced by Southside, Wheezy, Beatzbyrrose, Dez Wright, and 9jay, is available now via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment and marks Young Thug’s first solo release in over a year and a half. The single is accompanied by an official music video directed by Kaito and Brendan O’Connor.

“Money On Money” serves as the first taste of Young Thug’s upcoming fourth solo album, UY Scuti, which is slated for release this summer. The album’s title draws inspiration from UY Scuti, often considered the largest known star in the universe. The album has been teased through various cryptic clues in recent weeks, including a custom basketball jersey, a tweet from Future, and a mysterious billboard near the Coachella festival.

To celebrate the release of UY Scuti, Young Thug has a busy summer schedule lined up with top-billed appearances at several international festivals. These include Chicago’s Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival 2025 on June 22nd, Germany’s Splash! 2025, Belgium’s Les Ardentes Festival 2025, Romania’s Beach, Please! Festival, Switzerland’s Openair Frauenfeld 2025, and Poland’s Clout 2025. Additional tour dates are expected to be announced in the future.