[Video] Freaky P – “Is U” « tooXclusive

Freaky P is here with a bang! ‘Is U’. Enjoy the tune, visuals, and sing along.

IS U” by @Mrfreakyp1
Song produced by CashMoneyAP (@cashmoneyap)
Music publisher : Prince Simon Olateru-Olagbegi
Composer Lyricist:Prince Simon Olateru-Olagbegi

LYRICS
Is u lit , is u burnt , is u turnt
Is u lit,
Is u lit right now
Is u turnt right now
Is u burnt right now.
Is u Turnt right now

Is u
Is u turnt
Is u faded
Is u trippy
Is u trippen
is u litty
Is u trippy
Is u litty
Is u trippen

Diamonds they wet like squeegee
Getting this green like Luigi
Easy peasy lemon squeezy
I made this shiiiii look easy

Hop out the Bentley bentayga
Where my tenseigan feel like Inuyasha
I got the nicest of shoes I even
Got on the new balenciagas

Is u lit right now
Is u turnt right now
Is u burnt right now
Is u turnt Trippy right now

Tell me is u wit me when u faded
Can u not see that we made it
Neighborhood so big it’s gated
Baby u wit me u faded
Tell me as soon as u burnt
Tell me as soon as u turnt
Tell me as soon as u burnt
Yeaaaa!

Is u lit right now
Is u turnt right now
Is u burnt right now
Is u Turnt right now

Is u
Is u turnt
Is u faded
Is u trippy
Is u trippen
is u litty
Is u trippen
Is u litty
Is u trippy

S/O to the prettiest lady’s
I ball without counting these papers!
They hot like like Lava coming out volcanos
Baby u spicy jalapeños
Girl u got expensive taste!
Bubble butt with a slim waist ugh!!
Baby come spend my racks
Baby come swipe my chase

Is u lit right now
Is u turnt right now
Is u burnt right now
Is u Turnt right now

Please don’t gimme that
If u owe me cash
Man I need that now
Stacking up the Leggo’s
Loading up the Drako’s
They go when I say so
Only when I say so

Is u lit right now
Is u turnt right now
Is u burnt right now.
Is u Turnt right now

Is u
Is u turnt
Is u faded
Is u trippy
Is u trippen
is u litty
Is u trippy
Is u litty
Is u trippy

Watch, Share and Comment…

 

IG handles; @mrfreakyp@cashmoneyap



