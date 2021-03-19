[Video] Freaky P – “Is U” « tooXclusive

Freaky P is here with a bang! ‘Is U’. Enjoy the tune, visuals, and sing along.

“IS U” by @Mrfreakyp1

Song produced by CashMoneyAP (@cashmoneyap)

Music publisher : Prince Simon Olateru-Olagbegi

Composer Lyricist:Prince Simon Olateru-Olagbegi

LYRICS

Is u lit , is u burnt , is u turnt

Is u lit,

Is u lit right now

Is u turnt right now

Is u burnt right now.

Is u Turnt right now

Is u

Is u turnt

Is u faded

Is u trippy

Is u trippen

is u litty

Is u trippy

Is u litty

Is u trippen

Diamonds they wet like squeegee

Getting this green like Luigi

Easy peasy lemon squeezy

I made this shiiiii look easy

Hop out the Bentley bentayga

Where my tenseigan feel like Inuyasha

I got the nicest of shoes I even

Got on the new balenciagas

Is u lit right now

Is u turnt right now

Is u burnt right now

Is u turnt Trippy right now

Tell me is u wit me when u faded

Can u not see that we made it

Neighborhood so big it’s gated

Baby u wit me u faded

Tell me as soon as u burnt

Tell me as soon as u turnt

Tell me as soon as u burnt

Yeaaaa!

Is u lit right now

Is u turnt right now

Is u burnt right now

Is u Turnt right now

Is u

Is u turnt

Is u faded

Is u trippy

Is u trippen

is u litty

Is u trippen

Is u litty

Is u trippy

S/O to the prettiest lady’s

I ball without counting these papers!

They hot like like Lava coming out volcanos

Baby u spicy jalapeños

Girl u got expensive taste!

Bubble butt with a slim waist ugh!!

Baby come spend my racks

Baby come swipe my chase

Is u lit right now

Is u turnt right now

Is u burnt right now

Is u Turnt right now

Please don’t gimme that

If u owe me cash

Man I need that now

Stacking up the Leggo’s

Loading up the Drako’s

They go when I say so

Only when I say so

Is u lit right now

Is u turnt right now

Is u burnt right now.

Is u Turnt right now

Is u

Is u turnt

Is u faded

Is u trippy

Is u trippen

is u litty

Is u trippy

Is u litty

Is u trippy

IG handles; @mrfreakyp , @cashmoneyap