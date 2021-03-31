[Video] Kcee x Okwesili Eze Group

Five Star Music releases the official music video for ‘Cultural Praise Vol 1‘ performed by Kcee and many others.

Nigerian musician, Kcee once again proves his versatility and legendary status in the music industry with this uniquely different tune titled ‘Cultural Praise Vol 1‘.

Kcee features the famous Okwesili Eze Group from the South East to deliver 10-minutes of pure vibes, praise and absolute greatness on this song produced by Akasonthebeat.

Without mincing words, this is has been a Big anthem in the South East. It rocked last year’s festive and still banging this new year, 2021.

With the release of his ‘Cultural Praise Album‘, Kcee drops the video for the Volume 1 of this Praise song Today March 31st, 2021. It is directed by Award winning Music Video Director, TG OMORI. The Five Star Music General Promises Y’all Will love this visuals… Watch and Enjoy below

