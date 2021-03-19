[Video] Lil Kesh ft. Fireboy

YAGI Records Presents ‘Love Like This Video’, performed by Lil Kesh and Fireboy, Starring Priscilla Ajoke Ojo.

“Love Like This” featuring Fireboy is taken off Lil Kesh latest body of work – ‘ECSTASY’ The EP, which was Released November 19, 2020. The track is a love song with good vibes which sees Afrolife/Pop meets Rap to form a synergy.

In the mood of his Birthday celebration, Lil Kesh drops the track’s official music video. This to celebrate his new added year with music lovers and bless our screen with some exciting.

‘Love Like This’ is most Fan favourite track off the EP… The Lyrics;

“You give me love I no deserve

Who Am I wey you love like this

I have been around the world, yeah

I never see love like this

Ooh I never see anyone wey give me love like this

I never see anyone wey give me love like this

I never see anyone wey give me love like this ooohh

I never see anyone wey give me love like this“…

Has been living rent free on most listener’s head. Thus making them addicted to the song.

Today 19th of March, 2021 as at exactly 9:00 pm West African Time, Keshi premiered the most played track official music video.

“Love like this Video” performed by Lil Kesh and Fireboy DML… Starring Actress Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla is a short love movie, Directed by AJE Filmworks.

