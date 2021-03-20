[Video] Saucee – “Kadara” « tooXclusive

After the successful release of “See Finish” – D6R Entertainment Ltd release “KADARA” by Saucee.

Saucee returns with a new tune titled “Kadara”, produced by one of his favourite producer, Heze Beat.

Saucee surprises us with this brand new single “Kadara“… The singer who has been on the low for months now hits us with a different Vibe.

This new record “Kadara” is a bail out song that comes with a good inspirational tune. It also promises to do some wonders with streams, Airplays and become a favourite in no time.

Watch ‘Kadara Video’ below