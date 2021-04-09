[Video] WizKid – “Essence” ft. Tems « tooXclusive

After Series of Call Out on social media, Wizkid Releases the official music video for Essence, featuring Tems.

Off Wiz’s fourth studio album ‘Made In Lagos‘, Starboy Presents a Clean Visuals for the 11th track “Essence” performed by Wizkid and Tems. The Video was Shot in Ghana by Director K (DK).

Made In Lagos is a 14 tracked album with star-studded appearance from Burna Boy, Terry, Tems, Ella Mai, H.E. R, Skepta, Damian Marley and many more artistes. The album has a down-mellow vibe that cut through all 14 songs with a mature blend of different genres, and sometimes spectacular rhymes and lyrics meshed in the vocals of either Wizkid or the guest appearances.

Earlier this 2021, Wizkid had released a music video for his hit track with Burna Boy – GINGER off the album. Ginger Music Video has garnered more than 12 million views on YouTube in the space of 3 months.

On Essence Wizkid and Tems murdered the record that preaches about love addiction and faithfulness with their magic vocals and lovely singing talents…

You don’t need no other body

Only you fi hold my body

The blend of Afro-beat, Hip-hop and Pop gave the two chance to flow and create a good vibe.

Watch and Enjoy Essence Music Video below;

CREDITS

Director: DK

Production Company: PriorGold Pictures

Executive Producer: Jimi Adesanya

Producer: Leke Alabi Isama

Full Credits c/o PriorGold Pictures