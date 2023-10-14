Wales vs Argentina LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

The first spot in the Rugby World Cup final four is on offer as Wales take on Argentina in a huge quarter-final clash in Marseille this afternoon. Ireland or New Zealand will be waiting for the winners in Paris, as the serious business of the knockout stages kicks into gear.
Rejuvenated Wales topped Pool C in impressive fashion, hammering Australia on their way to winning all four matches. Warren Gatland’s side did not arrive at the tournament in particularly strong form, but they have found a way to get the job done and are now eyeing a third semi-final appearance in the last four World Cups. Dan Biggar – who will retire from international rugby after the tournament – and Liam Williams are both fit in a major boost to Gatland.
Argentina, beaten in their tournament opener by England, came through a winner-takes-all encounter with Japan to book their place in the quarter-finals. They were largely disappointing in the pool stage though, and must improve significantly if they are to upset the odds here. Follow Wales vs Argentina live below, with expert analysis from Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome.
Live updates
Wales 10-3 Argentina
40 mins: All of a sudden Wales are under enormous pressure at the end of a scrappy first half!
There are waves and waves of Argentina attack building and they now have another penalty for offside.
But hang on, there’s a huge melee to sort out first and that decision could now be reversed…
PENALTY! Wales 10-3 Argentina | Emiliano Boffelli 38′
38 mins: The Welsh defence stands up once more, but again Argentina were attacking with a penalty advantage for offside.
They point to the posts in order to get on the board and there’s no mistake from Boffelli this time with a straightforward kick.
The Wales lead is cut to seven with half-time quickly approaching.
Wales 10-0 Argentina
36 mins: Wales are penalised at the scrum and Argentina have an attacking chance now before half-time as it’s booted into touch inside the 22.
They safely claim their own lineout ball and are asking questions of the Welsh defence…
Wales 10-0 Argentina
35 mins: Wales are in control here, but they are making a number of handling errors to go along with their repeated lineout struggles.
Wales 10-0 Argentina
31 mins: Cheika is incredulous up in the coaches’ box as Argentina produce an up-an-under but end up conceding another penalty.
However, a third Welsh lineout of this first half now goes astray. Elias really struggling with his accuracy.
Wales 10-0 Argentina
28 mins: Wales miss the chance to go 13-0 to the good as Biggar’s long-range penalty after supreme breakdown work from Reffell and Morgan misses wide to the left.
Chocobares has gone off for a HIA for Argentina. Newcastle’s Matias Moroni into the Pumas’ midfield.
Wales 10-0 Argentina
Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome
Wales break Argentina open again, but North’s bullet inside ball slams off Adams’ chest for a knock-on.
Aaron Wainwright’s lovely pass under huge pressure set up the break. Gatland’s boys are on song here.
Wales 10-0 Argentina
26 mins: Argentina need a brilliant turnover from Mateo Carreras to ease the latest period of Welsh pressure after an off-the-ball tackle on Reffell is whistled.
Another Wales lineout had not gone to plan, with Wainwright picking the ball up but becoming isolated in the tackle.
Wales 10-0 Argentina
23 mins: That’s another needless error under not much pressure from Argentina as a breakdown offence allows Biggar to boom down-field for another promising attacking platform.
The Pumas get a let-off though, with Wales hooker Elias’ lineout throw sailing too long and gathered by grateful blue and white shirts.
PENALTY! Wales 10-0 Argentina | Dan Biggar 20′
20 mins: No ill-effects from Biggar there as he steps up to drill a penalty and extend the Welsh first-half lead to 10 after Argentina are pinged for offside.
The Pumas are displaying a lot of concerning ill-discipline early on here.
