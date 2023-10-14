Wales vs Argentina LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

The first spot in the Rugby World Cup final four is on offer as Wales take on Argentina in a huge quarter-final clash in Marseille this afternoon. Ireland or New Zealand will be waiting for the winners in Paris, as the serious business of the knockout stages kicks into gear.

Rejuvenated Wales topped Pool C in impressive fashion, hammering Australia on their way to winning all four matches. Warren Gatland’s side did not arrive at the tournament in particularly strong form, but they have found a way to get the job done and are now eyeing a third semi-final appearance in the last four World Cups. Dan Biggar – who will retire from international rugby after the tournament – and Liam Williams are both fit in a major boost to Gatland.

Argentina, beaten in their tournament opener by England, came through a winner-takes-all encounter with Japan to book their place in the quarter-finals. They were largely disappointing in the pool stage though, and must improve significantly if they are to upset the odds here. Follow Wales vs Argentina live below, with expert analysis from Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome.