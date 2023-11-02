23
50
9
38
18
25
37
39
14
49
11
44
7
5
10
3
2
35
47
45
48
33
24
4
43
15
13
8
21
22
26
1
34
29
16
32
20
40
30
46
31

West Ham: Life after Declan Rice as Hammers bounce back in style to beat Arsenal

141 Less than a minute


Of the various rivalries that crisscross London’s club football scene, that between Arsenal and West Ham has seldom been much to write home about. If anything, they have simply shared hatred of Tottenham. But the summer’s transfer saga around Rice did, between sets of supporters at least, provoke some friction and while one should always be wary of transposing social media into stadia, the prodigal son’s first return did seem to add some atmospheric spice to an encounter that for 45 minutes was, frankly, deserving of none.


Source link

141 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Frank Warren To Promote Back To Back Shows On BT Sport; March 26 And 27

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Chelsea vs Tottenham: How can I watch Women’s Super League game on TV in UK today?

Chelsea vs Tottenham: How can I watch Women’s Super League game on TV in UK today?

Playing Wolves vs Chelsea on Christmas Eve would be a slap in the face for football fans

Playing Wolves vs Chelsea on Christmas Eve would be a slap in the face for football fans

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo