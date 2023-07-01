West Ham remove Declan Rice shirt from club store ahead of £105m Arsenal move

The Gunners have won the race to sign the midfielder, agreeing to pay a record-smashing £105million for the 24-year-old after Manchester City joined and then left the race.

Arsenal and West Ham remain without a full agreement over the terms of the deal, with the Hammers wanting the full fee quicker than is currently being proposed, but it is understood one is imminent.

It has been reported an official announcement could come on Monday, though Rice is not expected for pre-season until the following week.

So, it is no surprise that any hope West Ham fans had of the deal falling through appear to be over, with the club removing the option to buy Rice’s No41 shirt from the club shop.

Also missing is Manuel Lanzini’s No10 shirt, with the midfielder leaving the club on Friday following the expiry of his contract.