25
31
49
16
7
39
40
15
3
34
2
22
30
11
8
1
4
23
21
13
24
20
45
50
43
37
48
18
44
10
33
5
46
9
35
32
26
38
29
47
14

Kurt Zouma issues withering West Ham assessment after thrashing by five-star Fulham

140 Less than a minute


Hammers captain pulled no punches in his evaluation of an embarrassing London derby rout


Source link

140 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Scotland vs Norway live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 qualifier on TV in UK today

Scotland vs Norway live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 qualifier on TV in UK today

Hatters boss Edwards names five debutants as Luton go up against 'outstanding' Brighton

Hatters boss Edwards names five debutants as Luton go up against 'outstanding' Brighton

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta must handle diminishing resources carefully as Man City clash looms

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta must handle diminishing resources carefully as Man City clash looms

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton suffers disastrous qualifying as Max Verstappen lands pole

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton suffers disastrous qualifying as Max Verstappen lands pole

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo