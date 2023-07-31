45
43
7
3
31
50
30
24
32
49
33
37
47
44
13
4
11
39
16
22
18
1
8
5
10
2
34
23
25
48
14
26
20
29
46
15
9
38
40
35
21

Manchester United vs Dortmund LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

135 1 minute read


It’s a final pre-season friendly in the United States for Erik ten Hag’s side tonight as they take on the German giants in Las Vegas. A busy summer Stateside has seen United beat Arsenal and lose to Real Madrid, while a youthful team were beaten by Wrexham, before they take to the field against Dortmund.

United have been able to integrate new signings Mason Mount and Andre Onana across the pond, and will soon be welcoming new £72million signing Rasmus Holjund to the fold after last night agreeing a remarkable fee for the unproven striker. Ten Hag has an almost fully fit squad, though will be without exciting young talent Kobbie Mainoo, who has flown home for treatment after being injured against Madrid.


Source link

135 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Fernando Alonso refuses to give up in title fight as Max Verstappen wins again in Monaco

Fernando Alonso refuses to give up in title fight as Max Verstappen wins again in Monaco

Crusaders Vs Hurricanes Live Streaming Online Reddit Free

Nurnberg vs Arsenal LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, Havertz debut, team news, lineups, TV today

Nurnberg vs Arsenal LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, Havertz debut, team news, lineups, TV today

Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe to Chelsea; Arsenal agree Rice deal; Kim min-Jae to Man Utd ‘confirmed’; Spurs news

Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe to Chelsea; Arsenal agree Rice deal; Kim min-Jae to Man Utd ‘confirmed’; Spurs news

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo