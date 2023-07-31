Manchester United vs Dortmund LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

It’s a final pre-season friendly in the United States for Erik ten Hag’s side tonight as they take on the German giants in Las Vegas. A busy summer Stateside has seen United beat Arsenal and lose to Real Madrid, while a youthful team were beaten by Wrexham, before they take to the field against Dortmund.

United have been able to integrate new signings Mason Mount and Andre Onana across the pond, and will soon be welcoming new £72million signing Rasmus Holjund to the fold after last night agreeing a remarkable fee for the unproven striker. Ten Hag has an almost fully fit squad, though will be without exciting young talent Kobbie Mainoo, who has flown home for treatment after being injured against Madrid.

Jadon Sancho prepares to face his former club and is expected to lead a strong line-up tonight. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, covering all the action from the pre-season friendly in the Allegiant Stadium.