West Ham unveil new bubbles-inspired kit for 2023/24 season

W est Ham have unveiled their new home kit for the upcoming season, called the ‘Anthem Kit’ due to a distinctive bubbles pattern woven throughout.

Drawing on the club’s ‘I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles’ anthem, the Umbro kit with traditional claret body and blue sleeves includes a special detail on the front of every shirt.

The club statement read: “Bubbles and West Ham United go hand-in-hand and there are several theories as to how the Broadway song came to be synonymous the Claret and Blue Army, who sing it loud and proud everywhere from east London to all corners of the globe.

“Some say it started with Billy ‘Bubbles’ Murray, a Hammers player in the 1920s, who was said to have resembled the curly-haired child seen in the Pears Soap adverts of the time.

Read More

“Others will tell you it was the Beckton Gas Works Band who brought it to us through playing it pitchside at the Boleyn Ground. It was also sung during the Blitz in the Tube stations, and heard on the terraces when we won the War Cup

West Ham

“But whatever story you believe – it’s our song. Our anthem. Our history. The fabric of our club.

“We sing it in east London, and it’s recognised worldwide. It’s our song of hope. Our song of pride. And we’ll sing it forever. Forever. Everywhere.”

Outgoing club captain Declan Rice is, as expected, absent from the new kit promotions, with Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals featuring prominently.