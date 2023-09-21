14
11
4
39
37
44
43
23
18
29
3
40
30
9
8
47
38
15
21
10
1
31
5
13
45
50
49
16
25
24
26
35
33
2
34
48
46
32
22
7
20

How to watch France vs Namibia for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

148 1 minute read


F

rance will be eyeing a huge win as they take on Namibia in Marseille tonight.

Les Blues have made a strong start to their bid for a first Rugby World Cup success, beating New Zealand in the tournament opener before a second-string French side battled to victory over Uruguay.

A far more comfortable night is expected here though, with France close to full-strength, and the home fans will be expecting their side to put on a show in their third Pool A match.


Source link

148 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea get Smith Rowe answer; Man United in Cucurella bid; Salah to Saudi; Arsenal latest

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea get Smith Rowe answer; Man United in Cucurella bid; Salah to Saudi; Arsenal latest

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Ex-Town midfielder Turner sees similarities between current Luton squad and his top flight Hatters

Ex-Town midfielder Turner sees similarities between current Luton squad and his top flight Hatters

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo