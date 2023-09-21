How to watch France vs Namibia for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

F rance will be eyeing a huge win as they take on Namibia in Marseille tonight.

Les Blues have made a strong start to their bid for a first Rugby World Cup success, beating New Zealand in the tournament opener before a second-string French side battled to victory over Uruguay.

A far more comfortable night is expected here though, with France close to full-strength, and the home fans will be expecting their side to put on a show in their third Pool A match.

Namibia shipped 52 points against Italy before New Zealand beat them 71-3, with the African side beaten in all 24 matches they have played at Rugby World Cups.

How to watch France vs Namibia

TV channel: In the UK, Thursday’s game will be broadcast live and free to air on ITV4, with coverage starting at 7:15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the action live online via the ITVX website and app.