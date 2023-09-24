25
8
22
20
33
45
39
18
14
47
5
13
34
29
21
9
46
38
31
10
2
44
32
26
23
30
24
49
11
50
43
48
1
3
37
15
16
40
7
4
35

West Ham XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League game

134 1 minute read


Bowen has not trained for West Ham all week due to a virus, and he was left out of the matchday squad for the 3-1 win over TSC Backa Topola in their Europa League opener on Thursday night.


Source link

134 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Bayern Munich escalate Harry Kane transfer saga with final offer – and demand Tottenham response tonight

Bayern Munich escalate Harry Kane transfer saga with final offer – and demand Tottenham response tonight

London Irish: Club expelled from Premiership after failing to meet deadline

London Irish: Club expelled from Premiership after failing to meet deadline

English cricket rocked by damning new report into racism, sexism and class discrimination

English cricket rocked by damning new report into racism, sexism and class discrimination

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo