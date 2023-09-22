White Star and Weet-Bix celebrate breakfast – The most important meal of the day!

Get ready for a breakfast extravaganza like never before! Two of South Africa’s leading breakfast brands, White Star and Weet-Bix, join forces. Together they celebrate breakfast with #SABiggestBreakfast. This remarkable collaboration aims to bring families and individuals together. To enjoy the most important meal of the day – breakfast of course!

Taking things to even greater heights, the two breakfast champions have declared September 26, 2023, as South Africa’s Biggest Breakfast Day.

To celebrate this day, the two brands have enlisted the participation of two South African music champions. Namely, Simphiwe Dana and Dumza Maswana, to spread the importance of breakfast.

“As the Marketing Manager for White Star, I believe breakfast is a vital part of our daily routine. It can be enjoyed either with loved ones at the table or a quick on-the-go meal,” says Mokhele Makhothi. “With this campaign, we wanted to create an event that highlights the significance of breakfast. Bringing the whole nation together in the spirit of celebration.”

No matter where you are in the country, you’ll be able to celebrate #SABiggestBreakfast with White Star and Weet-Bix. Whether it’s on your TV screen, on the radio, or joining online!

On the morning of September 26, tune in to eTV and watch as #SABiggestBreakfast takes over The Morning Show from 06h00 – 08h00. Bringing you some delicious breakfast delights to celebrate #SABiggestBreakfast with amazing studio guests.

Between 07h00 and 08h00, tune in to Umhlobo Wenene and Radio 2000. to catch the #SABiggestBreakfast battle when Radio 2000’s The Morning Buzz, anchored by Glen Lewis, squares off against Umhlobo Wenene’s Ibrakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni, presented by Pastor Nozewu and Mafa Bavuma in a live simulcast.

The Radio 2000 team will pair up with Simphiwe Dana, while the Umhlobo Wenene team pairs up with their very own Dumza Maswana to vie for the winning #SABiggestBreakfast recipe.

Also, catch Simphiwe Dana on SABC2 Morning Live whipping up some delicious breakfast dishes with Chef Sizo Henna at 07h15.

But the breakfast celebration doesn’t end there. You can also join this celebration by tuning in to Ukhozi FM and Lesedi FM breakfast shows for more #SABiggestBreakfast action.

Wesley Morrily, Senior Brand Manager for Weet-Bix concludes, “Join the excitement and follow White Star and Weet-Bix on all social media platforms to stay updated with the latest buzz from our talented chefs. Also, you stand a chance of winning your share of R500,000 in amazing prizes making your breakfast experience even more enjoyable! Find our packs in participating retailers. Ensure you enter to stand a chance to win! Remember the more you enter, the more you increase your chances of winning.”

For more information on South Africa’s Biggest Breakfast and to stay connected with the latest updates, visit:

White Star:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Weet-Bix:

Instagram

Facebook

If you enjoyed reading White Star and Weet-Bix celebrate breakfast check out more Hot Brands here