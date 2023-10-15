Who will England play in Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-finals? Potential opponents, dates and route to final

Underestimated before the tournament had even started, England now stand one game away from another World Cup final after a pulsating 30-24 victory over Fiji.

The quibbles with their style will remain; glamour has fallen to grit over the past four weeks. The final throes were a case of digging in and for all the questions over whether he would start, it was an Owen Farrell drop goal that finally tipped the quarter-final in England’s favour.

Fiji, who will be remembered as everyone’s second team out in France, were in need of a converted try in the last seconds but fell short. Where they did not disappoint, however, was in their willingness to take the game to England, from Viliame Mata’s audacious try to the moment Vilimoni Botitu put them on level terms and for a brief moment, allowed Fijians to dream.

“This is a different Fiji team and it’s the start of something special. I couldn’t be prouder of the group,” coach Simon Raiwalui told ITV. “They wanted to create a new identity, they’ve done that.”

Instead it is Steve Borthwick’s side who head into the semis. That will be accompanied by a sense of relief having witnessed Wales’ shock exit at the hands of Argentina and Ireland losing a thriller to New Zealand on Saturday.

Related Article

Borthwick revelled in the number of people he said had written his men off, many of whom did not even believe they would get out of their group. They have defied expectations again – though the real tests are just around the corner.

Farrell hailed a “controlled performance”, but admitted “there is plenty we can do better” having let a 24-10 lead slip in the second half.

“But you see the power of the Fijian team,” Farrell added. “They were a man down but it was a tough, tough battle.

“People talk about the changes, about people being in the starting team. It’s just a role change. Everyone from one to 33 has a massive role to play and that will continue.”

Route to the final

England will face a sterner test in the last four, where they will take on either hosts France, or the reigning champions South Africa – the side who beat them in the final four years ago. They will be firmly the underdogs against either but that is a mindset Borthwick is encouraging them to embrace.

The quarter-final between France and South Africa takes place at 8pm UK time on Saturday 15 October.

Should England reach the final, they would play the winner of New Zealand vs Argentina. That quarter-final is on Friday 20 October.

Rugby World Cup key dates

UK time

Friday 20 Oct – Argentina vs New Zealand, Stade de France, 8pm (SF 1)

– Argentina vs New Zealand, Stade de France, 8pm (SF 1) Saturday 21 Oct – England vs Winner QF 4 (France or South Africa), Stade de France, 8pm (SF 2)

– vs Winner QF 4 (France or South Africa), Stade de France, 8pm (SF 2) Saturday 28 Oct – Winner SF1 vs SF2, Stade de France, 8pm (Final)

How to watch the semi-finals

All the semi-finals will be shown live on ITV and can be streamed online via ITVX.